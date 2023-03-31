MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 92.7% in March

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INKT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of INKT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 31,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.64.

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.