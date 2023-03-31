Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

MSBIP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 39,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,109. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.