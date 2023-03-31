Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.73.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

MSFT opened at $284.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.67. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

