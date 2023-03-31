MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Trading Down 0.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $318.11 and last traded at $325.32. Approximately 20,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 58,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.42.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.59% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

