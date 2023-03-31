MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading Up 2.1%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 18,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 43,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.