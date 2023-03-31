Micron Technology’s (MU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $67.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MU opened at $63.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

