MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $4.48. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 95,879 shares traded.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

