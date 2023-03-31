Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $251.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.60.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.