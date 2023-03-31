Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

