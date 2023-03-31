Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $246.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $289.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day moving average of $238.49.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

