Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.