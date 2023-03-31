Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.12 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

