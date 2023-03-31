Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

