Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 679 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $491.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

