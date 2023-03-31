Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,190 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Veru by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veru by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Veru by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 209,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

