Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

