MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Shares Up 0.1%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.24. 965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.