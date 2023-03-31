Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $190.18. 750,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,316. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

