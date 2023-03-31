Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,013 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.99. 4,261,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,273. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average is $167.04.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.