Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.46. 1,290,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,698. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

