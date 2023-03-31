Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 40,057 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.43. 3,278,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

