Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 2,635 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 1,042,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

