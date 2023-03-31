Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $71.25. 78,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,198. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

