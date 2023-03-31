Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Atkore by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $139.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.