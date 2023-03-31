Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

