Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

