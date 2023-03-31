Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $343,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after acquiring an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after acquiring an additional 204,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,785,000 after purchasing an additional 234,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

