Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $183.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average of $167.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

