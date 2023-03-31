Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

