Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $240.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

