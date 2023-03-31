Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNG. B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.5 %

STNG opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

