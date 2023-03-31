Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $119.72 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

