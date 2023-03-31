Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 6,638 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

