Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 1,693 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

