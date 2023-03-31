Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 268 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.