McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $278.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.96. The stock has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

