McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $279.57. 1,384,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.96. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

