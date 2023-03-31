Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 601 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

