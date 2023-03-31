McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.56-2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.89.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

