Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.6% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $359.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

