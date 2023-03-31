Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.87. 1,066,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,860. The company has a market cap of $344.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.