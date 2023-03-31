Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,838 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $350.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.37. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.