Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.24. 5,678,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 35,774,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

