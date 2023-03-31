Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.24. 5,678,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 35,774,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 5.05.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
