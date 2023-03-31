Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,287,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 1,524,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,217.8 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

