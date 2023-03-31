Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.29

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.29 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 248.20 ($3.05). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 246.90 ($3.03), with a volume of 7,320,149 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.32) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.58).
The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 654.05, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.39.
In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £204,000.94 ($250,646.20). 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
