Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.29

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.29 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 248.20 ($3.05). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 246.90 ($3.03), with a volume of 7,320,149 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.32) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.58).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 654.05, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.39.

Man Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Man Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.43%. Man Group’s payout ratio is 3,513.51%.

In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £204,000.94 ($250,646.20). 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.