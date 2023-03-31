Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Up 92.8% in March

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,500 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 28th total of 6,312,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.2 days.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.55. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.04%.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

