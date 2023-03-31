Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58. 9,647,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,996,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.