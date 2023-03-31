Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58. 9,647,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,996,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.