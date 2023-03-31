Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 3.4%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 103,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 259,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $813.71 million, a PE ratio of 120.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
