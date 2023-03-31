Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 3.4%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 103,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 259,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $813.71 million, a PE ratio of 120.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 1,259,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,628,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

