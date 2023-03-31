LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) versus MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Critical Survey

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 6.17 -$1.54 million N/A N/A LiveVox $136.03 million 2.26 -$37.47 million ($0.40) -7.65

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96% LiveVox -27.55% -36.02% -20.44%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 2 1 0 2.33

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveVox beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About LiveVox

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.