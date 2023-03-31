Lisk Price Reaches $1.04 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $145.78 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004558 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001242 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,586,647 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.